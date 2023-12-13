Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Orange, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison County High School at Orange County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Orange, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.