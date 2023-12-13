Wednesday's contest between the Liberty Lady Flames (3-7) and Radford Highlanders (2-8) at Liberty Arena has a projected final score of 75-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Liberty, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on December 13.

The Highlanders are coming off of an 85-40 loss to Virginia Tech in their most recent game on Sunday.

Radford vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 75, Radford 53

Radford Schedule Analysis

When the Highlanders beat the Western Carolina Catamounts, who are ranked No. 360 in our computer rankings, on November 9 by a score of 67-49, it was their best win of the season thus far.

According to the RPI, the Flames have one win versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 101st-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Radford is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the second-most defeats.

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.3 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 14.6 3PT% (6-for-41)

16.3 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 14.6 3PT% (6-for-41) Taniya Hanner: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 3.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%

3.7 PTS, 34.2 FG% Olivia Wagner: 4.2 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

4.2 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Maci Rhoades: 5.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (14-for-26)

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders put up 54.2 points per game (332nd in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per outing (223rd in college basketball). They have a -124 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.4 points per game.

At home, the Highlanders average 57.0 points per game. Away, they average 51.8.

Radford is conceding fewer points at home (58.8 per game) than on the road (73.8).

