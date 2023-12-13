Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in York, Virginia. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tabb High School at Bruton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Lafayette High School at York High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Yorktown, VA

Yorktown, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Grafton High School at New Kent High School