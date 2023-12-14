Will Brendan Lemieux Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 14?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Brendan Lemieux score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Lemieux stats and insights
- Lemieux has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Lemieux has no points on the power play.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 92 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Lemieux recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|5:39
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|7:37
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|9:33
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|7:17
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|6:36
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:00
|Away
|L 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:44
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/17/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Away
|W 6-3
|10/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|6:26
|Away
|L 6-3
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
