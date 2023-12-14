Brent Burns will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Burns against the Red Wings, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brent Burns vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Burns has averaged 21:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

Burns has a goal in five games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 10 of 28 games this year, Burns has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Burns has an assist in seven of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Burns has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Burns has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Burns Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 92 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 28 Games 3 13 Points 2 5 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.