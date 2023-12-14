Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - December 14
As they gear up to square off against the Detroit Red Wings (15-9-4) on Thursday, December 14 at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (15-12-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Svechnikov
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Brett Pesce
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|J.T. Compher
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Klim Kostin
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Dylan Larkin
|C
|Out
|Head
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes Season Insights
- Carolina's 91 total goals (3.2 per game) make it the ninth-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (0) ranks 18th in the league.
Red Wings Season Insights
- The Red Wings' 106 goals on the season (3.8 per game) rank them second in the NHL.
- Detroit has given up 92 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +14, they are sixth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-165)
|Red Wings (+140)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.