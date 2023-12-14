How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (15-12-1) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (15-9-4) on Thursday, with both teams coming off a victory in their most recent game.
You can tune in to watch the Hurricanes try to knock off the the Red Wings on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Additional Info
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have given up 91 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in league play in goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 91 total goals (3.2 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 30 goals during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|25
|10
|15
|25
|15
|12
|53.5%
|Seth Jarvis
|28
|10
|10
|20
|8
|16
|46.2%
|Martin Necas
|28
|8
|12
|20
|12
|10
|37.2%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|28
|11
|8
|19
|11
|12
|49%
|Brady Skjei
|28
|5
|13
|18
|10
|13
|-
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 92 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.
- The Red Wings are second in the NHL in scoring (106 goals, 3.8 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 41 goals over that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|28
|13
|13
|26
|14
|16
|46.2%
|Dylan Larkin
|24
|11
|14
|25
|13
|13
|52.4%
|Lucas Raymond
|28
|10
|14
|24
|11
|13
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|27
|5
|16
|21
|11
|7
|-
|J.T. Compher
|24
|6
|13
|19
|10
|8
|47.1%
