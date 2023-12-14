The Carolina Hurricanes (15-12-1) take on the Detroit Red Wings (15-9-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with both teams fresh off a vistory. The Hurricanes knocked off the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in their last outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Blues.

The Hurricanes have a 4-5-1 record in their last 10 games. They have totaled 30 goals while allowing 34 in that period. On the power play, 28 opportunities have resulted in six goals (21.4% conversion rate).

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final result of Red Wings 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+140)

Red Wings (+140) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 4-1-5 in overtime matchups on their way to a 15-12-1 overall record.

In the 10 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-4-1 record (good for 11 points).

In the four games this season the Hurricanes scored only one goal, they lost every time.

Carolina has lost all three games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Hurricanes are 15-4-1 in the 20 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 31 points).

In the 12 games when Carolina has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 7-5-0 to register 14 points.

In the 22 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 13-8-1 (27 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents four times, and went 2-2-0 (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 12th 3.25 Goals Scored 3.79 2nd 18th 3.25 Goals Allowed 3.29 22nd 1st 34 Shots 30.2 20th 1st 25.4 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 14th 22.34% Power Play % 22.88% 10th 16th 80% Penalty Kill % 77.36% 23rd

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

