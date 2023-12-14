Hurricanes vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (15-12-1) take on the Detroit Red Wings (15-9-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with each team fresh off a vistory. The Hurricanes defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-160)
|Red Wings (+135)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 60.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (15-10).
- Carolina has a record of 9-4 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter (69.2% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 61.5% chance to win.
- Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 14 of 28 games this season.
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|91 (9th)
|Goals
|106 (2nd)
|91 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|92 (21st)
|21 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (3rd)
|18 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|24 (28th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina is 3-7-0 against the spread, and 4-5-1 overall, in its past 10 games.
- Four of Carolina's past 10 games went over.
- The Hurricanes' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Hurricanes create the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.2 per game for a total of 91 this season.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 20th in league action in goals against this season, having given up 91 total goals (3.2 per game).
- The team is ranked 18th in goal differential at 0.
