The Carolina Hurricanes (15-12-1) take on the Detroit Red Wings (15-9-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with each team fresh off a vistory. The Hurricanes defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-160) Red Wings (+135) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 60.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (15-10).

Carolina has a record of 9-4 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter (69.2% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 61.5% chance to win.

Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 14 of 28 games this season.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 91 (9th) Goals 106 (2nd) 91 (20th) Goals Allowed 92 (21st) 21 (10th) Power Play Goals 27 (3rd) 18 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (28th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina is 3-7-0 against the spread, and 4-5-1 overall, in its past 10 games.

Four of Carolina's past 10 games went over.

The Hurricanes' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes create the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.2 per game for a total of 91 this season.

The Hurricanes are ranked 20th in league action in goals against this season, having given up 91 total goals (3.2 per game).

The team is ranked 18th in goal differential at 0.

