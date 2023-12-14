Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Loudoun, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Loudoun, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Woodgrove High School at Riverside High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14

7:15 PM ET on December 14 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA Conference: Potomac

Potomac How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuscarora High School at Briar Woods High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14

7:15 PM ET on December 14 Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Ridge High School at Manassas Park High School