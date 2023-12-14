MEAC teams will take the court in two games on Thursday's college basketball slate. That includes the Delaware State Hornets playing the Baylor Bears at Ferrell Center.

MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Delaware State Hornets at Baylor Bears 12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Carolina Central Eagles at UNC Greensboro Spartans 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

