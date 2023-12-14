The Carolina Hurricanes, with Michael Bunting, take the ice Thursday versus the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Bunting against the Red Wings, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Michael Bunting vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bunting Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Bunting has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 14:29 on the ice per game.

In six of 27 games this year, Bunting has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bunting has a point in 13 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points four times.

In 10 of 27 games this year, Bunting has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Bunting's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Bunting going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bunting Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 92 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's +14 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 27 Games 4 17 Points 1 6 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.