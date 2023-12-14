Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Norton Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Norton, Virginia today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Norton, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John I. Burton High School at Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Glade Spring, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.