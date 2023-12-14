In the upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Teuvo Teravainen to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

In eight of 28 games this season, Teravainen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.

He has a 17.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 92 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:37 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:15 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 12:55 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:50 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:48 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:40 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 8-2

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

