Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In Washington, Virginia, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Twin Valley High School at Holston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Damascus, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John I. Burton High School at Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Glade Spring, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.