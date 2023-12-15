Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Campbell, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Campbell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
William Campbell High School at Altavista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Altavista, VA
- Conference: Dogwood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
