High school basketball is on the schedule today in Fairfax, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lewis High School at Chantilly High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Chantilly, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at Marshall High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Falls Church, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Herndon High School at South Lakes High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Reston, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington-Liberty High School at Oakton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Vienna, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South County High School at Lake Braddock High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Burke, VA
  • Conference: District 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

James W Robinson High School at Langley High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: McLean, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Annandale High School at Fairfax High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Annandale, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

W. T. Woodson High School at Hayfield Secondary School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Alexandria, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

