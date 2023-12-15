Fredericksburg, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fredericksburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eastern View High School at Chancellor High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Caroline High School at James Monroe High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA Conference: Battlefield

Battlefield How to Stream: Watch Here

Colonial Forge High School at Massaponax High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA Conference: Commonwealth

Commonwealth How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Riverbend High School