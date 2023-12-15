The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-1) take on the Nashville Predators (16-13) at PNC Arena on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with each team fresh off a win. The Hurricanes knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 5-4-1 while scoring 30 goals against 27 goals conceded. On 26 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (19.2%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will bring home the win in Friday's hockey action.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Hurricanes 4, Predators 3.

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have gone 4-1-5 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 16-12-1.

Carolina is 6-4-1 (13 points) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Hurricanes scored just one goal, they lost every time.

Carolina finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals in 20 games (15-4-1, 31 points).

In the 12 games when Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 7-5-0 to record 14 points.

In the 23 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 14-8-1 (29 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents four times, and went 2-2-0 (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 14th 3.21 Goals Scored 3.07 17th 16th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.03 12th 1st 34.2 Shots 30.3 19th 1st 25.4 Shots Allowed 31.1 18th 14th 21.43% Power Play % 20.56% 16th 15th 80.65% Penalty Kill % 77.66% 22nd

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

