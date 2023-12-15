Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Loudoun Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Loudoun, Virginia today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Loudoun, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freedom High School - South Riding at Patriot High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potomac Falls High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manassas Park High School at Rock Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Champe High School at Lightridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Aldie, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loudoun County High School at Loudoun Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Purcellville, VA
- Conference: Dulles
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Broad Run High School at Dominion High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sterling, VA
- Conference: Dulles
- How to Stream: Watch Here
