Will Michael Bunting Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 15?
On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Michael Bunting going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bunting stats and insights
- In six of 28 games this season, Bunting has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 15% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 88 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Bunting recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:40
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|15:20
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|17:41
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Home
|W 3-2
Hurricanes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
