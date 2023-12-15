The Carolina Hurricanes, with Michael Bunting, take the ice Friday against the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Bunting? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Michael Bunting vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

Bunting has averaged 14:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

Bunting has a goal in six games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Bunting has a point in 13 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In 10 of 28 games this year, Bunting has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Bunting goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Bunting has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 88 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 28 Games 2 17 Points 0 6 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

