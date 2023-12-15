If you live in Prince William, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Prince William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Freedom High School - South Riding at Patriot High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Nokesville, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

C.D. Hylton High School at Gar-Field High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Woodbridge, VA
  • Conference: Eastern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Potomac Senior High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Woodbridge, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kettle Run High School at Skyline High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Front Royal, VA
  • Conference: Northwestern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Warren County High School at Brentsville District High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Nokesville, VA
  • Conference: Northwestern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodbridge Senior High School at Colgan High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Manassas, VA
  • Conference: Eastern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Freedom High School - South Riding at Patriot High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Nokesville, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Osbourn High School at Gainesville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Gainesville, VA
  • Conference: Cedar Run
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Emmanuel Christian School at Battlefield High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Haymarket, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.