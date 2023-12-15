Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Rockingham, Virginia. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Rockingham, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Rockingham High School at Rockbridge County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Lexington, VA

Lexington, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Broadway High School at Spotswood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Penn Laird, VA

Penn Laird, VA Conference: Valley

Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Turner Ashby High School at Page County High School