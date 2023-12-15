Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Russell, Virginia today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Russell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Honaker High School at Lebanon High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Lebanon, VA

Lebanon, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hurley High School at Castlewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Castlewood, VA

Castlewood, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Council High School at Holston High School