Sebastian Aho will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators face off on Friday at PNC Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Aho's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sebastian Aho vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho has averaged 17:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In Aho's 26 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Aho has a point in 16 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points eight times.

In 12 of 26 games this season, Aho has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Aho's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Aho going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Aho Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 26 Games 2 25 Points 0 10 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.