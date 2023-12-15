Should you wager on Stefan Noesen to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators meet up on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Noesen stats and insights

In eight of 29 games this season, Noesen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.

Noesen has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Noesen averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Noesen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:38 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:26 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:34 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 10:08 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:27 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 11:46 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:01 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:35 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:40 Home W 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

