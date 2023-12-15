The New York Knicks (13-10) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (13-11) on December 15, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: MSG

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Knicks' opponents have hit.

Phoenix has a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 16th.

The Suns score 5.1 more points per game (115.1) than the Knicks give up (110).

When Phoenix scores more than 110 points, it is 11-5.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Suns have given up to their opponents.

New York is 12-2 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 16th.

The Knicks' 113.1 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 113.2 the Suns give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.2 points, New York is 10-2.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are scoring 116.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.7 more points than they're averaging away from home (113.1).

Phoenix is allowing 115 points per game this season at home, which is 3.9 more points than it is allowing away from home (111.1).

When it comes to total threes made, the Suns have played worse at home this year, making 11.9 treys per game, compared to 12.5 away from home. Meanwhile, they've put up a 38.6% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.7% mark away from home.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Knicks are scoring more points at home (114.1 per game) than on the road (112.3). And they are allowing less at home (105.9) than on the road (113.2).

New York is giving up fewer points at home (105.9 per game) than away (113.2).

The Knicks average 0.9 more assists per game at home (24.4) than on the road (23.5).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Damion Lee Out Knee Eric Gordon Questionable Leg Josh Okogie Out Hip

Knicks Injuries