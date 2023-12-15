Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Tazewell, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tazewell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grundy High School at Richlands High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Richlands, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

