Will Teuvo Teravainen Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 15?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Teuvo Teravainen a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Teravainen stats and insights
- Teravainen has scored in eight of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- On the power play, Teravainen has accumulated four goals and three assists.
- Teravainen averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.2%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 88 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Teravainen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:37
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|12:55
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|16:48
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|19:40
|Home
|W 3-2
Hurricanes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
