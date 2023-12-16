The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) are 7.5-point underdogs against the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. The matchup's point total is set at 165.5.

Creighton vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -7.5 165.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs Alabama Betting Records & Stats

The Bluejays are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Creighton has won three of its four games when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Bluejays.

Alabama has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have been listed as an underdog of +240 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Creighton vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 2 20% 84.5 177.7 65 141.8 149.5 Alabama 4 50% 93.2 177.7 76.8 141.8 156.9

Additional Creighton vs Alabama Insights & Trends

The 84.5 points per game the Bluejays put up are 7.7 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (76.8).

Creighton has a 7-1 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when scoring more than 76.8 points.

The Crimson Tide average 28.2 more points per game (93.2) than the Bluejays allow (65).

Alabama is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when it scores more than 65 points.

Creighton vs. Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 7-3-0 6-3 5-5-0 Alabama 4-4-0 0-0 6-2-0

Creighton vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Alabama 13-2 Home Record 15-0 5-6 Away Record 9-3 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.5 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

