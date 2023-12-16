Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Fairfax, Virginia, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at South County High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 15
- Location: Lorton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westfield High School at Gar-Field High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakefield High School at South County High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Lorton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Ridge School at The Potomac School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
