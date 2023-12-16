Saturday's game between the George Mason Patriots (7-2) and Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-9) at EagleBank Arena has a projected final score of 80-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored George Mason, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 80, Loyola (MD) 61

Spread & Total Prediction for George Mason vs. Loyola (MD)

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-19.3)

George Mason (-19.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

George Mason has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Loyola (MD) is 4-5-0. The Patriots have a 4-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Greyhounds have a record of 6-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots average 74.4 points per game (191st in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per outing (96th in college basketball). They have a +65 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game.

George Mason averages 37.8 rebounds per game (132nd in college basketball) while allowing 33.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

George Mason knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball) at a 40.3% rate (ninth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

The Patriots' 99.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 93rd in college basketball, and the 89.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 194th in college basketball.

George Mason has committed 2.3 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (138th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.1 (351st in college basketball).

