The George Mason Patriots (7-2) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

George Mason Stats Insights

The Patriots are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Greyhounds allow to opponents.

In games George Mason shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Patriots are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Greyhounds sit at 232nd.

The Patriots record 74.4 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 75.6 the Greyhounds give up.

When George Mason scores more than 75.6 points, it is 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively George Mason played better in home games last season, putting up 74.5 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in road games.

The Patriots allowed 65.8 points per game last season at home, which was 2.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (68.5).

George Mason drained 7.7 threes per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 0.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule