Saturday's game features the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-5) and the Hampton Pirates (0-7) facing off at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 66-48 victory for heavily favored George Washington according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Pirates enter this game on the heels of a 68-55 loss to New Mexico on Sunday.

Hampton vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: Monumental Sports Network

Hampton vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: George Washington 66, Hampton 48

Other CAA Predictions

Hampton Schedule Analysis

The Pirates haven't defeated a single Division 1 team this season.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Revolutionaries are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

Hampton has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (two).

Hampton Leaders

Camryn Hill: 14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Cheyenne Talbot: 9.3 PTS, 31.5 FG%

9.3 PTS, 31.5 FG% Aisha Dabo: 7.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

7.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Ariana Wilkes: 2.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%

2.6 PTS, 40.0 FG% Amyah Reaves: 5.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 27.3 FG%

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates' -145 scoring differential (being outscored by 20.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 47.6 points per game (357th in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per contest (254th in college basketball).

