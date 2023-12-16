How to Watch Hampton vs. James Madison on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (9-0) will look to extend a nine-game winning run when visiting the Hampton Pirates (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Hampton vs. James Madison Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
Hampton Stats Insights
- The Pirates have shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Dukes have averaged.
- Hampton is 4-2 when it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dukes sit at 65th.
- The Pirates score an average of 84.4 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 75.2 the Dukes give up.
- Hampton is 4-2 when it scores more than 75.2 points.
Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Hampton put up more points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (65.9) last season.
- At home, the Pirates allowed 71.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 81.1.
- At home, Hampton knocked down 5.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 fewer than it averaged away (7.4). Hampton's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.6%) than away (33.9%) as well.
Hampton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|UMBC
|L 80-76
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|W 121-66
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/11/2023
|Mary Baldwin
|W 100-53
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/16/2023
|James Madison
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
