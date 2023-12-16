Hampton vs. James Madison: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The James Madison Dukes (9-0) travel to face the Hampton Pirates (4-5) after winning five straight road games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Hampton matchup.
Hampton vs. James Madison Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hampton vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Hampton Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-15.5)
|162.5
|-1400
|+725
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-15.5)
|163.5
|-2000
|+920
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Hampton vs. James Madison Betting Trends
- Hampton has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Pirates have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.
- James Madison has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Dukes' seven games have hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.