How to Watch the Hampton vs. George Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Hampton Pirates (0-7) will try to stop a seven-game losing skid when visiting the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Hampton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
- TV: Monumental Sports Network
- Live Stream: Monumental Sports Network
Hampton vs. George Washington Scoring Comparison
- The Pirates score 6.1 fewer points per game (47.6) than the Revolutionaries give up (53.7).
- Hampton is 0-2 when it scores more than 53.7 points.
- George Washington has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 47.6 points.
- The 59.7 points per game the Revolutionaries average are 8.6 fewer points than the Pirates give up (68.3).
- When George Washington puts up more than 68.3 points, it is 2-0.
- The Revolutionaries are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Pirates concede to opponents (41.8%).
- The Pirates' 31.5 shooting percentage is 3.0 lower than the Revolutionaries have conceded.
Hampton Leaders
- Camryn Hill: 14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)
- Cheyenne Talbot: 9.3 PTS, 31.5 FG%
- Aisha Dabo: 7.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Ariana Wilkes: 2.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%
- Amyah Reaves: 5.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 27.3 FG%
Hampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ LIU
|L 60-53
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|11/29/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 75-55
|Minges Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 68-55
|The Pit
|12/16/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
