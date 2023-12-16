The Charlotte Hornets (7-16) are underdogs (+9.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (17-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs on BSSE and NBCS-PH. The matchup's over/under is set at 234.5.

Hornets vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -9.5 234.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 12 of 23 outings.

Charlotte has had an average of 233.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Charlotte has a 10-13-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hornets have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win six times (30%) in those contests.

Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 24.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Hornets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 13 54.2% 122.4 235.1 112.2 232.6 228.1 Hornets 12 52.2% 112.7 235.1 120.4 232.6 228.9

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has gone 3-7 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Five of the Hornets' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .462 (6-7-0). On the road, it is .400 (4-6-0).

The Hornets put up just 0.5 more points per game (112.7) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (112.2).

Charlotte is 8-6 against the spread and 7-7 overall when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Hornets vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Hornets and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 10-13 3-2 14-9 76ers 17-7 5-1 17-7

Hornets vs. 76ers Point Insights

Hornets 76ers 112.7 Points Scored (PG) 122.4 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 8-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-2 7-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-1 120.4 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 7-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-2 5-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-1

