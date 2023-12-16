Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in James City Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
In James City, Virginia, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
James City, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Covenant Schools at Walsingham Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bruton High School at Westmoreland High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Montross, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
