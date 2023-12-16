The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (9-0) will try to continue a nine-game winning run when visiting the Hampton Pirates (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

James Madison vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia TV: FloHoops

James Madison Stats Insights

The Dukes are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Pirates allow to opponents.

In games James Madison shoots higher than 40.2% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Dukes are the 36th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 53rd.

The 94.1 points per game the Dukes put up are 19.9 more points than the Pirates give up (74.2).

When James Madison totals more than 74.2 points, it is 9-0.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively James Madison fared better in home games last season, posting 86.4 points per game, compared to 74.9 per game when playing on the road.

The Dukes allowed 65.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.8 in road games.

When playing at home, James Madison averaged 1.9 more threes per game (9.4) than on the road (7.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in road games (33.1%).

