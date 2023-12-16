The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (9-0) will try to extend a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Hampton Pirates (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center as heavy, 15.5-point favorites. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 162.5.

James Madison vs. Hampton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Hampton Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under James Madison -15.5 162.5

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, James Madison and its opponents have combined to put up more than 162.5 points.

The average point total in James Madison's contests this year is 169.3, 6.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Dukes are 5-2-0 ATS this season.

This season, James Madison has been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

The Dukes have played as a favorite of -1400 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 93.3% chance of a victory for James Madison.

James Madison vs. Hampton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 162.5 % of Games Over 162.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 2 28.6% 94.1 178.5 75.2 149.4 152.2 Hampton 2 33.3% 84.4 178.5 74.2 149.4 151.0

Additional James Madison Insights & Trends

The 94.1 points per game the Dukes record are 19.9 more points than the Pirates allow (74.2).

James Madison has a 5-2 record against the spread and a 9-0 record overall when scoring more than 74.2 points.

James Madison vs. Hampton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 5-2-0 0-1 6-1-0 Hampton 2-4-0 0-1 3-3-0

James Madison vs. Hampton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

James Madison Hampton 11-3 Home Record 7-6 8-6 Away Record 1-13 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 86.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

