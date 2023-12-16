If you reside in Loudoun, Virginia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Loudoun, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stone Bridge High School at North Stafford High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 16

11:30 AM ET on December 16 Location: Stafford, VA

Stafford, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Seton School at Rock Ridge High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16

1:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodgrove High School at Osbourn High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16

1:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuscarora High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16

5:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

The Miller School Of Albemarle at Virginia Academy