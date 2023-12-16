Saturday's contest features the Auburn Tigers (8-2) and the Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) facing off at Neville Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 67-51 win for heavily favored Auburn according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Spartans head into this matchup following a 51-46 loss to Wake Forest on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Norfolk State vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Norfolk State vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 67, Norfolk State 51

Other MEAC Predictions

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

Against the Drexel Dragons on November 8, the Spartans captured their signature win of the season, a 51-49 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Tigers are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Norfolk State is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Norfolk State 2023-24 Best Wins

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 142) on November 8

67-53 at home over Appalachian State (No. 200) on November 16

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 221) on November 6

58-51 over Colgate (No. 227) on November 26

70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 312) on November 12

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 16.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 53.5 FG%

16.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 53.5 FG% Niya Fields: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

7.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Makoye Diawara: 7.2 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

7.2 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Da'Brya Clark: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.0 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.0 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Danaijah Williams: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.9 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +15 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 57.1 points per game, 306th in college basketball, and are giving up 55.6 per outing to rank 49th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.