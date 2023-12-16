Will Norfolk State be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Norfolk State's full tournament resume.

How Norfolk State ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 177

Norfolk State's best wins

Norfolk State, in its best win of the season, defeated the VCU Rams 63-60 on December 1. Jamarii Thomas recorded a team-high 17 points with three rebounds and five assists in the game against VCU.

Next best wins

64-58 on the road over Illinois State (No. 206/RPI) on December 9

69-66 over FGCU (No. 305/RPI) on November 20

96-62 at home over William & Mary (No. 341/RPI) on November 28

75-68 at home over Hampton (No. 349/RPI) on November 13

Norfolk State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Spartans are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

According to the RPI, Norfolk State has two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

The Spartans have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Norfolk State gets the 261st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Spartans' upcoming schedule, they have two games versus teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Norfolk St has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Norfolk State's next game

Matchup: Norfolk State Spartans vs. Southern Virginia Knights

Norfolk State Spartans vs. Southern Virginia Knights Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

