The Auburn Tigers (8-2) hope to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Neville Arena.

Norfolk State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Norfolk State vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

The Spartans' 57.1 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 52.8 the Tigers give up.

Norfolk State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 52.8 points.

Auburn's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.1 points.

The Tigers record 13.9 more points per game (69.5) than the Spartans give up (55.6).

When Auburn puts up more than 55.6 points, it is 8-0.

Norfolk State is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 69.5 points.

The Tigers shoot 42.6% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Spartans allow defensively.

The Spartans' 37.7 shooting percentage from the field is 3.3 higher than the Tigers have given up.

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 16.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 53.5 FG%

16.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 53.5 FG% Niya Fields: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

7.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Makoye Diawara: 7.2 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

7.2 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Da'Brya Clark: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Danaijah Williams: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.9 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

Norfolk State Schedule