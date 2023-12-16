Can we count on Radford to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Radford ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 157

Radford's best wins

On November 10, Radford registered its signature win of the season, a 66-62 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 165) in the RPI rankings. Against Marshall, Kenyon Giles led the team by compiling 22 points to go along with one rebound and five assists.

Next best wins

82-74 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 203/RPI) on December 9

70-63 on the road over Bucknell (No. 207/RPI) on December 16

82-72 at home over Elon (No. 207/RPI) on December 3

79-68 over Northern Colorado (No. 271/RPI) on November 22

82-72 over Morgan State (No. 290/RPI) on November 21

Radford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Radford has two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

The Highlanders have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Radford has drawn the 279th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Highlanders' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams above .500.

Radford's upcoming schedule features one game versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Radford's next game

Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Radford Highlanders

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Radford Highlanders Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

