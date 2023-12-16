The Radford Highlanders (8-4) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Bucknell Bison (3-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Sojka Pavilion. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 132.5 points.

Radford vs. Bucknell Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Radford -4.5 132.5

Radford Betting Records & Stats

Radford and its opponents have scored more than 132.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Radford has an average total of 143.1 in its outings this year, 10.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Highlanders are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Radford has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Highlanders have entered four games this season favored by -200 or more, and won each of those games.

Radford has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Radford vs. Bucknell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Radford 7 70% 75.8 139 67.3 140.2 142 Bucknell 5 55.6% 63.2 139 72.9 140.2 138.8

Additional Radford Insights & Trends

The Highlanders put up just 2.9 more points per game (75.8) than the Bison give up (72.9).

Radford has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when putting up more than 72.9 points.

Radford vs. Bucknell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Radford 7-3-0 3-2 7-3-0 Bucknell 5-4-0 4-4 3-6-0

Radford vs. Bucknell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Radford Bucknell 10-3 Home Record 7-7 7-10 Away Record 3-13 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.8 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

