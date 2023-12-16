How to Watch the Richmond vs. Liberty Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Richmond Spiders (8-2) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning run when taking on the Liberty Lady Flames (3-8) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Robins Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Richmond vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison
- The Flames put up an average of 61.3 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 57.3 the Spiders allow.
- Liberty has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 57.3 points.
- Richmond's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.3 points.
- The Spiders put up 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than the Flames give up (69.7).
- When Richmond totals more than 69.7 points, it is 7-0.
- When Liberty gives up fewer than 75.4 points, it is 2-6.
- This season the Spiders are shooting 47.1% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Flames give up.
- The Flames shoot 39.7% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Spiders concede.
Richmond Leaders
- Maggie Doogan: 18.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (21-for-46)
- Grace Townsend: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Addie Budnik: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)
- Rachel Ullstrom: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40)
- Katie Hill: 5.8 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 67-57
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 69-40
|Robins Center
|12/10/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 80-77
|Robins Center
|12/16/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Robins Center
|12/20/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
|12/30/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
