Will VCU be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes VCU's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on VCU's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How VCU ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 160

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU's best wins

VCU's signature victory this season came against the Temple Owls, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 106) in the RPI. VCU brought home the 87-78 win at home on December 16. With 17 points, Max Shulga was the leading scorer versus Temple. Second on the team was Zeb Jackson, with 13 points.

Next best wins

75-65 at home over Samford (No. 118/RPI) on November 10

73-50 at home over Radford (No. 167/RPI) on November 15

60-56 at home over Seattle U (No. 204/RPI) on November 18

86-74 over Penn State (No. 242/RPI) on November 26

86-58 at home over Alcorn State (No. 315/RPI) on December 10

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

VCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Based on the RPI, VCU has two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, VCU has been given the 45th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Rams' 20 remaining games this year, four are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records over .500.

Glancing at VCU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

VCU's next game

Matchup: VCU Rams vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

VCU Rams vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming VCU games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.